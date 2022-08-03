English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment of infectious free-spiritedness

England footballer Chloe Kelly says she didn’t know what to do after scoring the all-important winner in the nervy final of the Euro 2022 against Germany. Then, in a moment of inspiration, she followed Brandi Chastain, whose late strike had seen the US win the 1999 World Cup. Chastain had pulled off her shirt and swirled it in the air amid her delirious team mates. The world is used to euphoric celebrations by male footballers but women playing the same game with similar intensity are expected to restrict themselves to courteous high-fives. The New York Times would call the Chastain image the “most iconic photograph ever taken of a female athlete”. It would change women’s football forever, the game would get more followers, in the US and globally. The Kelly frame is also expected to have a reinvigorating impact in England which has probably the most popular men’s league in the world.

