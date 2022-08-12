Breaking a taboo

While Delhi struggled to come out of its defensive crouch, the Western military alliance reached out to key Asian countries, including China and Pakistan. Many small countries across Asia take advantage of the engagement with NATO in a range of areas — from training to capacity building.

It is perhaps not too surprising that India’s first formal engagement with the Brussels-based North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, as reported in this newspaper, took so long to organise. NATO has been in existence since 1949 and has dominated European geopolitics since. After the end of the Cold War, it expanded in Europe and its engagement with Asia and its waters has significantly increased. It is perhaps understandable that India, which rejected military alliances during the Cold War, deliberately stayed away from the US-led NATO and the Warsaw Pact led by the Soviet Union. The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 ended the great Cold War divide in Europe. While the Warsaw Pact disintegrated along with the Soviet Union, NATO endured as a military alliance of the triumphant West. Although post-Soviet Russia engaged NATO as part of building a new Europe, talking to the world’s most powerful military grouping remained a political taboo in Delhi. The entrenched nostalgia for the Soviet Union in the Indian political classes and the deference to Russian political sensitivities in the foreign policy establishment coupled with the persistent suspicion of the West saw Delhi refuse repeated requests for talks with NATO.