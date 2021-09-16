Cause couture

Elsa Schiaparelli, who dominated the fashion world between the two World Wars, famously said, “In difficult times, fashion is always outrageous.” The Italian designer’s words may have resonated with those who gathered at the Met Gala on September 13, even as the world beyond the red carpet grappled with the Covid pandemic, political and economic instability and climate emergency. Known for its mix of haute couture and weirdness, the Gala’s red carpet this year featured some of the most jaw-dropping looks seen recently. Kim Kardashian’s black full-bodysuit which covered even her face, popstar Lil Nas X’s three-stage costume and singer Billie Eilish’s throwback to Hollywood’s Golden Era — all created an escapist fantasy.

But reality did intrude on the evening, mostly as political statements via fashion, such as politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s gown, which declared “Tax the Rich”. Rights for women, the LGBTQI+ community, BIPOC, animals — causes of all kinds got a shout-out. One cause, however, that got a mere whisper of support was that of the Afghan people. Huma Abedin, former aide to Hillary Clinton, wore the “memorial blue” ribbon for 9/11 with the flags of the US and Afghanistan over it, conveying her hope that “we will not forget what the people of Afghanistan are facing as they go through this monumental and uncertain time”.

As the theme of the evening was inward-looking — “American Independence” — it may have been too much to expect attention for the fate of the Afghans. Never mind that one of the evening’s attendees and wearing a gown that demanded, in big, bold letters, “Equal Rights for Women”, was politician Carolyn Maloney who, in 2001, had worn a burqa to the House of Representatives and supported the invasion of Afghanistan in the name of its women. With the last US troops having left that war-torn land, perhaps Afghanistan is no longer a fashionable enough cause.