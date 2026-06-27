As the final whistle blew, Ecuador’s players collapsed onto the turf in disbelief. Coach Sebastian Beccacece sprinted towards the crowd before climbing into the stands to embrace his family. And the supporters dissolved into tears. Thousands of Ecuadorians, who had transformed the New York Stadium into a sea of yellow, tried to convince themselves this was real. A 2-1 victory over four-time champions Germany had not merely secured passage to the Round of 32, it had rewritten Ecuadorian football history.

That is why the football World Cup remains the sport’s greatest theatre. Every four years, it is a reminder that the game does not belong only to its aristocrats. Ecuador arrived in North America under pressure. They failed to score in their opening two matches. Yet, they refused to wilt. Nilson Angulo, Gonzalo Plata and Moises Caicedo became symbols of a generation that has steadily elevated Ecuador from South American outsiders to genuine competitors.