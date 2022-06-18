A belated corrective

Waiver of IP rights will not amount to anything substantial if pharma companies in the Third World do not have the know-how to produce medicines and vaccines. In India, for nearly five decades, the generic industry has reverse-engineered drugs to mass manufacture low-priced therapeutics.

Nearly two years after it was initiated by India and South Africa, a proposal to waive patents on Covid-19 vaccines has been approved by the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The global trade agency’s 12th Ministerial in Geneva went into extra time to arrive at the decision, which, no doubt, is a shot in the arm for the principle of vaccine equity. The question, however, is: Will patent waiver, at the current stage of the pandemic, make a meaningful impact in the battle against the virus? In the lead-up to the WTO ministerial, India accused developing nations of dragging negotiations for far too long — New Delhi has, however, described Friday’s decision as “progressive”. Vaccine supply is no more the challenge it was at the beginning of this year. The argument that the deal has come too late is, therefore, correct to an extent. The vaccines currently in use provide protection against the more severe forms of Covid. But it’s also clear that these shots do not always guard against infection. The virus continues to pose new questions — the lingering after-effects of the disease in large numbers of Covid patients, for instance — even though it appears to have become less virulent. Information flows must, therefore, be geared towards developing second-generation preventives and therapeutics. Easing intellectual property restrictions should be seen as the first step in this endeavour.