The future is late. Since the 1950s, futurists and science fiction writers (including though not limited to Hanna-Barbera with The Jetsons) have been promising the imminent rise of the Machine Age, automated and AI-driven. Their contemporary counterparts, tech companies, are swallowing up billions in venture capital, promising the same future — trips to the moon, colonies on Mars, smart homes, and self-driving cars. But even this climbdown from The Jetsons, which had personal jetpacks and vacuum-tubes and flying cars, appears to be an impossibility.

While companies like Google, Tesla, Uber and Lyft have had partial success with pilot tests of driver-less vehicles, they haven’t overcome the most important hurdle of all — the human factor. Imagine a society where no one breaks traffic rules. This dream of dictators is, of course, impossible. But machines can only account for so much imperfection, and the odd unforeseen variable can spell disaster. In the West, a far less imposing problem — jaywalking — is throwing a spanner in machine learning’s ability to brake on time.

Technically, it is possible for AI-based predictive analytics to be sophisticated enough to account for rule-breakers. But such a system would require huge amounts of data to predict, for example, what possesses a particular teenager at a particular time to do a wheelie on his cycle while jumping a red light. Any system with that amount of information is at best a threat to privacy and at worst the beginning of a Terminator-like apocalypse. Some techies are suggesting “gates” at pedestrian crossings to ensure no one jumps a light. The problem is, people who can break a rule can jump over a gate to do it. The future will just have to wait.