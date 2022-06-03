Express View | Don’t go looking

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat’s comments on the Gyanvapi controversy while speaking to a gathering of swayamsevaks in Nagpur on Thursday are significant — and welcome. In a speech that roamed the themes traditionally favoured by the RSS, of Hindu society, national unity and power, and which spoke of Indian exceptionalism and “santulan (balance)” at home and abroad, including in Ukraine, and reiterated the RSS view of “vividhta (diversity)” in terms of “bhasha (language)”, “pooja/panth (sect)” and “praant (region)” as the “saaj sajja (decoration)” of “ekta (unity)” — that is, diversity as an accoutrement or embellishment of unity, not a value in its own right — some lines could be read as a departure and a potential softening. Even as he spoke of the “vishesh shraddha (special faith)” of the “Hindu samaj” on Gyanvapi, the RSS chief opened a door: There is a history that we didn’t make, he said, and that we cannot change, as Hindus and as Muslims, but as far as the RSS is concerned, its agitational role was confined to the specific circumstances of the (Ayodhya) movement. “Ab hamko koi aandolan nahin karna hai (now we will not be involved in any campaign)”. If a solution cannot be found through negotiation (“aapas mein mil baith kar, sahmati se”), everyone should accept the decision of the courts. Meanwhile, “roz ek jhagda kyun badhana hai (why create a daily conflict)”, let there be no more hunts in mosques for “shivlings”.