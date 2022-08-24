scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Don’t ban or restrict

Acreage deficit in rice points to need to monitor crop status, production, stocks — not to throw farmers or trade into a tizzy

The one consolation is that rice stocks in government godowns, at 41 mt as of August 1, are only marginally below the record 44.5 mt for this date last year.

The acreage deficit in rice for the current kharif cropping season over last year has come down to 3.1 million hectares (mh), according to the Agriculture Ministry’s latest report on August 18. While an improvement over the previous week’s figure of 4.4 mh, it is still cause for concern. The bulk of kharif paddy transplanting happens during June-July. Deficient monsoon rains this time in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal have delayed these operations. Although rainfall has picked up in August, farmers in the four states would have missed the main sowing window. They would, if at all, have planted short-duration varieties of about 125 days (from seed to grain), as against the normal, more high-yielding crop maturing in 150-160 days. Even the current sowing gap of 3.1 mh, at an all-India average rice yield of 2.7 tonnes per hectare, translates into a production decline of nearly 8.5 million tonnes (mt).

But that’s not the only source of worry. Farmers in Punjab and Haryana — where rice yields average 4-4.5 tonnes per hectare —have been reporting a disease resulting in stunting of paddy. This “dwarfing” disease, whose cause has not been identified as yet, can potentially impact production in the most productive rice-growing belt. The two states together contribute close to 30 per cent of rice to the central procurement pool and 90 per cent of India’s basmati exports. For now, the extent of damage —the stunted plants are unlikely to bear any panicles or grain —isn’t known, even as there is no evidence of the infection being confined only to particular varieties or areas that also cover parts of neighbouring western UP and the Terai plains of Uttarakhand.

The one consolation is that rice stocks in government godowns, at 41 mt as of August 1, are only marginally below the record 44.5 mt for this date last year. Rice, unlike wheat, is cultivated both during kharif and rabi as well as in a wider geographical area. There is, hence, that much more flexibility when it comes to covering production shortfalls in rice. The Narendra Modi government should not resort to any knee-jerk measures such as export bans or restrictions like it did in wheat and sugar. India is the world’s largest rice exporter; the last thing it should do is follow Indonesia’s ill-advised decision to ban palm oil shipments (thankfully revoked). There is a need to closely monitor crop status, production and stocks, not to throw farmers or the trade into a tizzy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...Premium
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...Premium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 05:00:26 am
Next Story

Outsourcing politics

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

Premium
Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement

40 Years Ago

August 23, 1982, Forty Years Ago: CM Defends Police
August 23, 1982, Forty Years Ago: CM Defends Police

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement