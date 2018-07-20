Of course Trump would

People outside the UK may not have fully understood Trump’s protocol breaches with Queen Elizabeth. People outside the UK may not have fully understood Trump’s protocol breaches with Queen Elizabeth.

How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? The question posed by the traditional American tongue-twister was immortalised in a 1902 song. Now, the President of the United States has offered some clues. At the joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, he chucked a lot of stuff about. In four short sentences, he said that he disbelieved US agencies and believed Putin more: “My people came to me… they said it’s Russia. I now have President Putin. He just said it’s not Russia. I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

Winging his way home on Air Force One, Trump got wind of the fallout. And the next day, he called them to the White House to let them know that he has “misspoken”. (This, too, is a party trait. George W Bush used to “disremember” inconvenient stuff.) He let them know: “In a key sentence in my remarks, I said the word ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t’. Sort of a double negative.” Which it wasn’t, actually. It was just an about turn.

But the world has embraced the plain humour of the Putin interlude, and meme-fied it. People everywhere are replacing "would" with "wouldn't" in Trump's more outrageous statements, with refreshing results. And so, for instance, the Mexicans "wouldn't" have to pay for the wall, after all. This double negative business isn't at all negative, it turns out, but a harbinger of a happier world. Though Trump, unhappy with the fallout of the Putin incident, must be doubly so about where these memes would take him. Wouldn't he?

