The 20-step show

US President Donald Trump is fond of proclaiming himself the master of the “art of the deal”, alluding to his best-selling book and supposed business acumen. But with his seemingly spontaneous stroll into North Korea across the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) with Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un on Sunday, Trump has once again proved that the defining feature of his presidency is showmanship. As the first US president to enter North Korea, Trump has been ebullient about his achievement. His celebration of himself — and Kim — has echoed in North Korea. The state media described the event as “historic”, “amazing”, “bold” and “unprecedented”.

Advertising

Indeed, under Trump, the US has managed a thaw with North Korea that seemed impossible just three years ago. After an initial spike in rhetoric — of “flood and fire” and “complete destruction” — the isolationist communist state has been brought to the negotiating table. The meeting at the DMZ, between North and South Korea, took place after a sudden request from Trump last week. The third meeting between the two leaders was possible, according to North Korea’s state news agency, because of “good personal relations between the two leaders”.

Like other populist strongmen, Trump and Kim appear to set great store by their personal charisma to shed historical baggage and break diplomatic deadlocks. And the 20 steps Trump took into North Korea, the shaking of hands and posing of photos with Kim, certainly add the optics to support such a belief. However, it remains to be seen if symbolism is followed up with concrete action. No new commitments were reported after the hour-long meeting between the two leaders beyond an agreement to restart talks, which had come to a standstill after Trump walked out of his meeting with Kim in Vietnam four months ago. While a stalemate has broken, the hard work of diplomacy still has some way to go.