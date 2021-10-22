Truth hurts

After having his megaphone snatched by Facebook and Twitter earlier this year, former American President Donald Trump has decided to launch his own social media platform. It is called TRUTH Social — the typography faithfully reflecting Trump’s penchant for capitalising key words — and will, according to a press release, “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech”, “give a voice to all” and form a “non-cancellable” global community. All of which is really just the Trumpian version of that familiar, petulant schoolyard retort: Fine, don’t include me in your games, I’ll just start my own.

This is not Trump’s first attempt to find a communication foothold since he left office in January. A blog called “From the Desk of Donald J Trump” was launched in May, only to shut down in less than a month. Its successor is the new social media platform, a part of the Trump Media and Technology Group, which will also launch a subscription video-on-demand service featuring “non-woke” entertainment.

The launch of an alternative social media network is no big deal for a man who once created an entire universe of “alternative facts”, from cancer-causing windmills, to having the 2020 presidential election “stolen” from him. It is in keeping with the broader philosophy of the Trumpverse: If something doesn’t work for you, feel free to make up your own version of it. But is Trump likely to find as large an audience as he once did on social media, even if it’s his own personal soapbox, given that he is no longer the leader of the free world? The world has moved on to other matters since January 20 and Trump rage-typing “FAKE NEWS!” from Mar-a-Lago, instead of the White House, doesn’t have quite the same impact. The truth, therefore, is that he won’t. But the “TRUTH”? That is bound to be a whole other thing.