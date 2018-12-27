Donald Trump Christmas call

It is now established beyond reasonable doubt that Donald Trump is at least eight years old. This is the most important takeaway of the holiday season in the US. Various learned studies had earlier established that children stop believing in Santa Claus at the age of eight, maximum, and in the course of the calls that the White House takes from children in this season, Trump ticked off a seven-year-old for still believing in the old fraud. If he felt superior to a seven-year-old, he is obviously at least a year older. And all those cruel people who published memes of him as an intransigent child with a bowl of pasta upturned on his head at the G7 summit, were unfair and wrong, exactly like the New York Times.

Advertising

Trump also complained in a tweet to being “all alone (poor me) in the White House” while the rest of the world made whoopee. Does he not know that he who would build a wall must know solitude? The American government is shut down because funding for nine departments and several agencies has dried up. And that’s because lawmakers don’t have time for small change when they are fighting Trump over funding for his wall. “Or fence; I’ll call it anything they want me to call it,” he clarified in a press statement, as if this were a concession. Anything that would stop people from “pouring into our company. country.” Oh, oh. The American president thinks he’s running a firm. That was the other big takeaway.

The human race is merciless. Ho, ho, ho, it went. Trump was scragged for undermining a myth dear to children and parents. Even if, in the process, he had established that he is at least eight years old, and not an infant as the world suspects.