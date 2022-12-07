Dominique Lapierre: The gentle adventurer

A story about Dominique Lapierre in Kolkata goes thus: After the success of his 1985 novel, The City of Joy, that chronicles the lives of the city’s poor and those working towards their rehabilitation, when the French writer visited Calcutta and presented Mother Teresa with a cheque of $50,000, he confessed that it was but “a drop in the ocean of need”. The nun, guardian angel of the poor and needy, reportedly responded, “If this drop did not exist, even the ocean would not.” For Lapierre, known in this country for his deeply-felt, rigorously researched works such as The City of Joy, Freedom at Midnight (1975, with friend and literary collaborator Larry Collins) and Five Past Midnight in Bhopal (1997, with Javier Moro), it was an affirmation of his life’s purpose: That it was not enough to record injustices in his narratives. He needed to work towards remedying them, too. The writer, who passed away on Sunday at 91, was known equally well for his philanthropic work in India.