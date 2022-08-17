scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should spur more strategic thinking in Delhi

Facing arguably its worst economic crisis, Sri Lanka needs China more than ever. The country needs an IMF loan to see it through these times and such a deal is only possible if its major creditors agree to a debt restructuring programme.

By: Editorial |
August 17, 2022 4:20:34 am
India's assistance to Sri Lanka — it has emerged as the top lender, extending $376.9 million in the first four months of this year — has grown during this crisis.

The decision by the Sri Lankan government to allow the Yuan Wang 5 — a sea-going vessel capable of extensive surveillance — to dock at the Hambantota port is disappointing. First, a Chinese vessel with such strategic capabilities has not sailed this close to Indian waters before. Second, it is a clear indication that Colombo continues to ignore India’s security concerns: Sri Lanka tried — without success — to pass off the Yuan Wang 5 as a “research vessel” after it came to light that the ship was to dock at Hambantota on August 11 earlier this month. Colombo had appeared to heed India’s concerns but, clearly, China’s financial and strategic muscle seems to have prevailed over the Sri Lankan government.

In Sri Lanka — as in much of Asia and beyond — Beijing has great leverage thanks to its financial clout. Facing arguably its worst economic crisis, Sri Lanka needs China more than ever. The country needs an IMF loan to see it through these times and such a deal is only possible if its major creditors agree to a debt restructuring programme. China has thus far been reluctant to take a haircut on its loans. Beijing has also invested heavily in strategic infrastructure — like at Hambantota — and is now calling in its chips. However, it would be a mistake to see the Yuan Wang 5 episode as a serious setback, or review India’s assistance to Sri Lanka during its time of crisis.

India’s assistance to Sri Lanka — it has emerged as the top lender, extending $376.9 million in the first four months of this year — has grown during this crisis. Yet, in the medium term, Delhi cannot match Beijing’s economic clout. One way to help the people of Sri Lanka as well as provide its government with more options could be to partner with like-minded countries — many of whom are also major creditors of Sri Lanka — to try and reorient Colombo’s foreign and economic policies. The Quad countries, for example, could work together in this regard. Japan, too, has lent significant amounts to Sri Lanka and, given the country’s need for an IMF loan, the path out of this crisis will run through the US. Strategically, too, it is in the interest of countries that back a rules-based order in the Indian Ocean to try and wean Sri Lanka from China’s embrace. This will, of course, require concerted effort. The docking of the Yuan Wang 5, then, is not the end of diplomatic jockeying in Sri Lanka, it only inaugurates a new chapter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...Premium
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...Premium
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 04:20:34 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

3

Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers

4

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

5

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji, Yogiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

Featured Stories

Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
A Sunderbans village comes together to help its kids get back to school after Covid

A Sunderbans village comes together to help its kids get back to school after Covid

Explained: The Bilkis case remissions

Explained: The Bilkis case remissions

Bihar Cabinet: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11

Bihar Cabinet: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11

Dalit boy's death: Something lacking, says Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot

Dalit boy's death: Something lacking, says Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot

In May, SC had asked Gujarat govt to decide remission of convicts
Bilkis Bano case

In May, SC had asked Gujarat govt to decide remission of convicts

Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement