Dilip Mahalanabis’s miracle cure, ORS

In 1971, as the Bangladesh Liberation War entered the monsoon months, in the wake of heavy rains and floods, came cholera. In the refugee camp in Bangaon, West Bengal, under Kolkata paediatrician Dilip Mahalanabis’s supervision, the situation was turning critical. The camp was running out of intravenous fluid saline, the then-standard treatment for the severe — frequently fatal — diarrhoea that cholera causes, and lacked enough trained staff to administer it. In desperation, Mahalanabis turned to oral rehydration therapy (ORT), still not widely accepted as a diarrhoea treatment, and with the support of the Johns Hopkins University Centre for Medical Research and Training in Kolkata, began administering a precise mixture of table salt, baking soda and commercial glucose with clean drinking water. The results were near-miraculous: Within two weeks, the death rate dropped from 30 per cent to 3.6 per cent.

Mahalanabis, who died at the age of 87 on October 16, saved thousands of lives with his intervention, helping to turn the tide in favour of ORT as the treatment for the severe dehydration caused by diarrhoea. By applying it on a massive scale in the refugee camps, he proved the efficacy of a solution that was also cheaper to produce and did not require trained medical professionals to administer it. This was important for the success of the treatment as diarrhoeal diseases disproportionately affect the developing world and, to this day, are the second leading cause of death among children under five.

The story of ORT spans many years and involves several important figures, from Yale paediatrician Daniel Darrow who concluded in the 1940s that an oral solution of potassium, lactate and glucose could help restore electrolytes lost due to diarrhoea to physician Robert A Phillips, whose work during a cholera epidemic in the Philippines demonstrated the viability of oral therapy, which had long been dismissed as being too simple to be effective. With his decision in the Bangaon camp, Mahalanabis showed that even in medicine, sometimes the simplest solution is the best.