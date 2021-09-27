September 27, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Dhaka Protests

The Indian government has brushed aside reports from Dhaka that 18 Bangladesh citizens had been killed within Bangladesh borders in an attack by Indian security personnel earlier this week. No Indian security person was involved in the reported incident, a spokesperson of the Union external affairs ministry said. The spokesperson said that there has been no request from the Bangladeshi government in response to the request from local Indian officials for a meeting to sort out the problem. He said about 5,000 people belonging to tribal communities had crossed into India from Bangladesh in the last few days. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government had lodged a strong protest with India alleging border violations by 500 miscreants in the Chittagong Hill Tract Areas.

CM Denies Charges

Denying the charges of corruption levelled against him, Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra launched a counteroffensive against Karpoori Thakur who he alleged was attempting “to give authenticity to his fabricated lies basing his information on an imaginary home ministry report”. In his lengthy rejoinder, Mishra accused Thakur of earning more than Rs 2 crore from contracts given by the Bihar Electricity Board. Denying that he had a hand in the raising of the price of spirit from 75 paisa to Rs 1.80 per litre, the price had been settled by the excise department after negotiations with the manufacturers. He also said that Union Home Minister Giani Zail Singh had told him that no inquiry had been initiated into the charges against him.

Storm Warning

Movement of ships to and from the Calcutta port and Haldia dock complex and normal work in these dock systems were disrupted by severe cyclonic storms. A danger signal was hoisted at the Calcutta ports and the Haldia dock complex warning ships, fishing boats and trawlers of a severe cyclonic storm.