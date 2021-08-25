August 25, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Urs offers to quit

Congress (U) president Devraj Urs bowed to the wishes of a powerful section of the party leadership when he offered his resignation at a meeting of the working committee. The committee has, however, put off a decision on Urs’s offer for a day. Though the anti-Urs lobby in the working committee is in favour of electing an acting president, a section of the party leadership would want Urs to continue until the next AICC(U) meet in October. Urs, who had sensed the mood of many members, took them by surprise by his offer. He read out a statement in which he said that there was a feeling in the party that he should step down.

Mail tampering

Several Opposition members both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha expressed concern at the tampering of their mail. In the Lok Sabha, they wanted to know the Speaker’s decision on the privilege motion on the question. The Speaker Balram Jakhar told Subramaniam Swamy (Janata) that he has got some facts about the charges made in the motion. If these charges came under the purview of breach of privilege, he would admit the motion, he said.

US arms to Pak

India has conveyed its concerns to America about Washington’s decision to supply sophisticated arms to Pakistan and the dangers of the great powers’ rivalry being brought to the neighbourhood. The Indian concern was conveyed to the US representative to the United Nations, Jeane Kirkpatrick, at the meetings she had with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and External Affairs Minister P V Narasimha Rao.

Boeing sued

The Boeing Company is being sued for $100 million in a suit filed as a result of the 1978 New Years’ Day air crash off Bombay. 213 people died in the crash.