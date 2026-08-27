Two stories are unfolding in Mumbai on the watch of the Devendra Fadnavis government. Since his first term in office, the Chief Minister has become the face of a welcome governance and infrastructure-building push in the country’s financial capital. The other story is disquieting by itself, and also potentially undermines the gains of the first — take the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, which comes into force this week. Christian pastors across the Mumbai Metropolitan area have asked congregants to submit a “self-declaration” that they attend prayer meetings of their own volition — this is because the Act comes against the backdrop of harassment of congregants and disruption of meetings by groups like Bajrang Dal and VHP, and in the aftermath, the police’s one-sided action.

Over the last month, seven out of the nine FIRs registered have been against those who organised prayers — and two against the Bajrang Dal. The Act is draconian, and flies in the face of the Supreme Court ruling in Rev Stainislaus v State of Madhya Pradesh (1977), which laid down the parameters for the constitutionality of laws against conversion. The recent spate of anti-conversion laws in several states reverse the burden of proof. The Maharashtra law prescribes harsh punishments, asks for intimation to the district magistrate in advance and allows parents, siblings and relatives, not just the individuals involved, to complain to the police. In this context, the “self-declaration” is a form of insurance against a law that is all too vulnerable to misuse.