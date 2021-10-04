October 4, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Collective Stand

Commonwealth leaders succeeded in hammering out a consensus on key economic issues particularly on aid to developing nations like India hit hard by oil imports. Indications were that the 43 Commonwealth countries were in sight of a collective stand on bridging the gap between the rich and developing nations. The views of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the immediate economic problems of oil-importing countries received wide support during the informal discussions between the leaders. She pleaded for urgent financial assistance by international agencies for development of energy resources in the country. She drew the attention of other leaders to the burden imposed because of oil imports. A collective Commonwealth stand on North South issues is considered important in view of the Cancun summit which is less than three weeks away.

Cabinet Reshuffle

In a major reshuffle of portfolios of ministers in UP, Chief Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh designated Swarup Kumari Bakshi, a relative of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, as home minister in place of Naunihal Singh. Singh was allocated the education portfolio held by Bakshi. Some other ministers were stripped of additional portfolios which were allocated to ministers of state. The changes are believed to have been made under pressure from Delhi.

Highway Blocked

Traffic was blocked on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway for more than five hours because a group was protesting the refusal of the police to register a case against some protagonists of Khalistan who tried to disrupt the Ramlila at Dera Bassi. It is believed that three persons asked the stage secretary to announce a donation of Rs 2 for Khalistan.

Zail Singh’s Threat

The Union Home Minister Giani Zail Singh has said that the government might consider a ban on parties instigating communalism in the country. He, however, clarified that this would be done as a last resort after talks fail.