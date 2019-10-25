Dented at the top

For a party for which no election is too small, and which aggressively courts an aura of invincibility, there are unmistakable messages writ on the Haryana and Maharashtra walls.

The outcomes of the assembly elections in these two states are a warning that the BJP cannot take its winning streak for granted, that there is something tenuous and nothing inevitable about it — it managed to retain power in one, but not as convincingly as it had projected, and lost its majority in the other, only months after sweeping the state in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Maharashtra and Haryana results are a reminder that political dominance in a democracy, beyond the whirring of the marvellous election machine, is made of the several pacts between the voter and the party at local levels that need to be constantly worked upon, and renewed.

In days to come, the BJP must ask itself if the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his popularity, is enough. It may have helped the party win the Lok Sabha election decisively across states — as in Haryana, where it won all 10 seats — but it has now evidently failed to carry it past the halfway mark in the Haryana assembly or hold on to its numbers in Maharashtra.

It can even be argued that the BJP’s underwhelming performance in Haryana and Maharashtra is not despite PM Modi, but because of him — that’s a question that can no longer be un-askable in the party. If these elections signal the possible limits of the personality cult that the BJP has constructed around PM Modi, and the dangers of banking on it excessively or exclusively, they also point to the diminishing returns of the emotive nationalism card, played in these two elections by the insistent and emphatic invocation of the Centre’s abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

There is no evidence to suggest that the electorates in Maharashtra and Haryana opposed the removal of J&K’s special status, but there is reason to conclude that at a time when the aam voter is cramped and cornered by agricultural distress and raging joblessness closer home, it was not their primary concern.

For some time now, it had seemed that the BJP had been able to accomplish two feats — to separate the economic from the political, and to subsume the political into a test of nationalism. These election results indicate that that separation, that distraction, may no longer be working as well to the BJP’s advantage as it did in the past.

In both states that went to polls, the BJP had become, not without its own complicity, the most favoured destination for defectors. If it opened its doors wide to leaders from the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, it took in large numbers from the INLD and Congress in Haryana. The final tallies in both states have also put a question mark against the anything-goes, moveable politics that it seems to be turning to, to win.