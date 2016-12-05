Cutting edge

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) faces a tricky situation ahead of its bi-monthly monetary policy review. On the one hand, there is pressure on it to cut interest rates to shore up investor and consumer sentiment, which has taken a huge hit at least in the short term following demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. But on the other hand is the prospect of the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates against a backdrop of unemployment levels hovering at or below 5 per cent for 13 straight months. The Fed’s possibly hawkish stance — reflected in the rise in 10-year US government bond yields from under 1.8 per cent to around 2.43 per cent in the last month — is also being seen as a response to the Donald Trump administration’s apparent inclination towards a more loose fiscal policy. Rising US interest rates and a strong dollar have, in turn, caused capital to flow out of emerging markets. Since the start of November, foreign portfolio investors have made net sales of almost $ 6 billion in Indian equity and debt markets. With the gap between Indian and US 10-year government bond yields narrowing from 500 to 380 basis points during this period — and global crude prices, too, crossing $ 50-a-barrel after last week’s OPEC-Russia deal to cut production — the scope for the RBI to effect a reduction in its benchmark repo or overnight lending rate is limited. Doing so could lead to further outflow of foreign funds and impact the rupee.

But there is a consolation. The RBI may have been at the receiving end for its seemingly unplanned handling of the cash crunch post-demonetisation. However, the decision has also helped ease one of the central bank’s biggest worries, relating to “transmission” of its repo rate cuts. Till now, whenever the RBI has reduced its key policy rate, banks have hardly passed this on to borrowers. Demonetisation has resulted in a surge in deposits, with reportedly over Rs 11 lakh crore worth of the withdrawn currency notes coming into banks. This influx of liquidity has itself forced banks to slash deposit rates, which has also translated into lending rates coming down by 25 basis points or more — even without any cut in the repo rate.

It may be sensible, then, for the RBI to hold its hand for now. Instead of cutting repo rates, a better strategy would be to allow further transmission to happen. For borrowers, the actual interest charged by banks, and not the RBI’s repo rate, is what matters, after all. This would mean not imposing any extra cash reserve ratio requirements on banks against the additional deposits received by them. Any measure aimed at mopping up surplus liquidity should be done through issuance of cash-management bills and other such market-based instruments, as opposed to the physical impounding of cash.

