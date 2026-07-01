The Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Rules, 2026 mark a troubling expansion of executive control over civil society by deepening a regulatory framework that has steadily transformed the FCRA from a law governing foreign funding into an instrument for supervising and constraining the functioning of voluntary organisations. The rules require NGOs to classify their activities under narrowly defined categories, specify geographical areas of operation, submit more granular disclosures, and face stricter compliance obligations. They also expand oversight of organisations engaged in activities with religious dimensions, with the government citing concerns over the misuse of foreign funds and unlawful conversions. Transparency in the use of foreign contributions is necessary to address large-scale violations and infractions. But a compliance regime that increasingly allows the executive to shape the scope and character of an organisation’s work reinforces a governance model that treats independent civic action as a source of potential risk rather than a democratic asset.

The FCRA was originally enacted in 1976, during the Emergency, to prevent foreign intervention in India’s political processes. It was substantially revised in 2010, introducing stricter registration and reporting requirements, and amended again, most consequentially, in 2020, prohibiting the onward transfer of foreign contributions to partner organisations and capping administrative expenses at 20 per cent of foreign funding, among other changes. Each successive amendment has increased compliance burdens while widening executive discretion over who may receive foreign funds and on what terms. The cumulative effect has been considerable. As of March 2026, nearly 20,000 organisations had lost their FCRA licences in the last 12 years.