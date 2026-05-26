It is now well known that the particulate matter (PM) burden on Delhi’s air — responsible for the city’s chronic pollution crisis — is a toxic mix of multiple pollutants. Addressing it requires a multi-pronged approach that combines systemic overhauls with relatively simple interventions at the local government level. Controlling emissions from the transport, industrial and agricultural sectors involves complex solutions with significant implications for economic activity in the city and its surrounding regions. Dust pollution, in contrast, can be reduced through relatively less economically disruptive measures such as regular road sweeping, water sprinkling, covering construction sites, and maintaining roads and pavements. However, as an investigation by this newspaper shows, the city’s limited dust-control infrastructure, especially its Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines (MRSM), remains severely underutilised. The persistent failure to implement such operationally straightforward measures raises serious questions about administrative intent.

In Delhi, dust pollution primarily originates from construction sites, demolition activities, roadside soil and the movement of heavy vehicles. It accounts for nearly 41 per cent of PM10 pollutants and 38 per cent of the finer PM2.5 particles during summer, when dry conditions increase dust levels in the city’s air. Yet, as the investigation reveals, Delhi’s MRSM fleet operates below capacity for much of the year, including during peak-pollution months, and its deployment remains confined to only a few parts of the capital. Coverage across municipal zones is uneven, with better-funded zones receiving more service than others. This skewed usage defeats the purpose of the machines. Dust does not respect administrative boundaries — when one zone is cleaned while another is neglected, particles circulate across the city because of traffic movement and shifting wind patterns.