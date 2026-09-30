The Delhi government has done the right thing in framing an anti-pollution plan before the dreaded smog sets in. Unlike the usual pattern of enforcing emergency measures, it has announced a set of restrictions in advance. The plan, which will come into effect from November 1, includes curbs on construction activities, tighter checks on vehicles and industries, higher parking charges, staggered office timings and work-from-home mandates. Most of these measures have been part of the city’s pollution-control arsenal for at least half a decade. By all accounts, they have had only a partial mitigating effect on Delhi’s pollution. A fragmented approach to pollution control has often proved to be the undoing of past plans. By setting the ball rolling early, the city’s administration has given itself valuable time to put in place coordination mechanisms between agencies in charge of waste management, air-quality monitoring, transport and law enforcement. Even so, it will have its task cut out.

In recent years, scholarly work has underlined that municipal limits or even the National Capital Region (NCR) boundaries are structurally insufficient to tackle Delhi’s wintertime crisis. The plan talks of coordinated action “on pollution arising from agricultural activities”, including discussions between agriculture ministers of NCR states. However, it seems the Delhi government has already been late in getting off the block. Stubble-burning season has started, and initial reports have indicated farm-fire incidents across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Experts also believe that the Super El Niño will complicate matters this year — it could reduce the rain-causing western disturbances, making even the temporary clearing of pollutants difficult. Peak stubble-burning could coincide with Diwali this year. As temperatures fall and wind speeds come down, Delhi will need to prepare for pollutants from multiple sources to overlap.