Delhi to Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s India visit is his third since he took over the reins of his country in 2013 in the chaotic aftermath of the Arab Spring revolution in his country. He participated in the India-Africa summit in Delhi in 2015, and the next year, came on a state visit during which, in keeping with the long and historic friendship between the two countries, there was a joint statement outlining the elements of a “new partnership for a new era”. This time, Sisi, who was chief guest at the Republic Day parade, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, elevated the pillars of the bilateral relationship to a “strategic partnership”.

Delhi is eager to push up its engagement with Egypt in step with its diverse and evolving relationships in the Arab world. Cairo has remained a close ally of the US since the 1970s, and was the first Arab country to break ranks to recognise Israel, a consequential moment in the Arab-Israeli conflict. Five decades later, the geopolitical landscape in West Asia has been transformed, with 9/11, Arab Spring revolts, rise of ISIS and Abrahamic Accords following in quick succession over 20 years. India’s own strategic, security and economic priorities in West Asia have changed, bringing it closer to Israel, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. India now partners the UAE, Israel and the US in a “quad of the Middle East”. Sisi, a retired military officer who ousted his predecessor in a coup, and has been elected twice since then, winning with a huge majority both times, rules over his country with an iron fist. With Egypt a link state between West Asia and North Africa, he is seen by the West as a force for stability in a region buffeted by al Qaeda, IS and other Islamists. Delhi seeks common ground on this front with Egypt. In remarks after his arrival, Sisi and Modi spoke in one voice about the threat that terrorism posed — for India, add cross-border terrorism. The two countries will talk about this and other aspects of the relationship in a newly set up “joint commission”. With defence manufacturing a new priority sector for India, and Egypt a big weapons consumer, the two sides discussed “co-manufacturing”. In a region where China has been building up a presence with infrastructure and agriculture, India would also like to see trade with Egypt as an opening to the North African region.

Like India, Egypt has tried to remain neutral in Russia’s war against Ukraine. But as with others across the world, it has been badly affected by the disruption in the food chain. Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer. About three-fourths of its supplies used to come from Ukraine and Russia. Keeping food prices stable has been at the top of the agenda for every ruler since the food riots of 1977. India stepped in to fill the gap in June, agreeing to export 1,80,000 tons of wheat to Egypt, but prices are still skyrocketing. India has invited Egypt as a guest country at the G20 this year. Delhi’s global southism, which will be a running thread through its G20 presidency, is bound to find resonance in Cairo, recalling the association of the two countries in the non-aligned movement.