The Delhi government’s decision to make electric mobility the default choice for significant sections of its transport system could be a watershed in the environmental governance of a city that has been dogged by persistent pollution problems. Most EV policies in the country have primarily relied on subsidies, tax concessions and awareness campaigns. Delhi’s new framework does not totally discard the path of persuasion and affirms a phased approach to the transition. But significantly, it introduces clear deadlines. From April 2028, electric vehicles will be the only option for residents seeking to purchase a new two-wheeler. Commercial three-wheelers will undergo a mandatory transition beginning January 1 next year. Urban transport worldwide is moving towards electrification, and cities that prepare early are likely to enjoy competitive advantages, especially in investment. The Delhi government’s decision to establish firm timelines, therefore, demonstrates a welcome willingness to move beyond incrementalism.

While studies may differ on the exact pollution burden imposed by vehicles, there is near unanimity that tailpipe emissions are among the major reasons for Delhi’s poor air quality. The policy’s immediate focus on two-wheelers is salient given that these vehicles comprise two-thirds of the capital’s vehicle fleet. At the same time, the policy also uses incentives to nudge four-wheeler users to give up fossil-fuel-driven vehicles. Given that EVs currently comprise about 15 per cent of the total vehicles registered in the capital, the Delhi government’s push for a greener fleet by 2030 might appear ambitious. But the city is among the fastest-growing EV markets in the country. According to the research and advocacy group, Envirocatalysts, Delhi saw record growth in electric vehicle adoption during January-May — e-bike registrations increased 70 per cent compared to the same period last year, while those of private e-cars went up by 95 per cent.