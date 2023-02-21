scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Delhi mayoral elections: A wake-up call from the Supreme Court

Supreme Court's verdict should serve as a reminder to the Centre, Delhi government to stop bickering

Supreme Court, BJP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Delhi government, Delhi mayoral polls, National Capital Territory, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsThe electioneering to the MCD polls promised much. The AAP and BJP representatives spoke of setting up waste-to-energy plants, cleaning Delhi's air, improving its pothole-ridden roads and expanding its sewerage network.
It has taken a Supreme Court decision to break the impasse over Delhi’s mayoral polls. The results of the elections to the Delhi Municipal Corporation were declared in December last year. But the persistent discord between the AAP and the BJP led to the elections for the mayor’s office being called off three times. The latter had been insisting that aldermen should be allowed to vote in the polls. It had drawn on a technicality —  nominated members have a say after the council’s first meeting —  to press its claims. The apex court has shot down this contention, vindicating the position of AAP, which has 134 members in the 250-member council. More importantly, last week’s verdict affirms a cardinal democratic principle — only the elected representatives should elect the mayor.

The electioneering to the MCD polls promised much. The AAP and BJP representatives spoke of setting up waste-to-energy plants, cleaning Delhi’s air, improving its pothole-ridden roads and expanding its sewerage network. The AAP’s narrow victory had given rise to hopes that the party would bring to municipal governance the same zeal and creativity that the Delhi government had infused in some of the city’s welfare programme’s — especially those related to school education and healthcare. But the BJP, which lost the majority in the council after 15 years, has given the impression of being a poor loser. The party’s attitude after the elections has led to apprehensions that the MCD will continue to be plagued by the disharmony that has long clouded civic governance in Delhi.

The National Capital Territory’s peculiar administrative status is a test for federal rectitude for the Centre, the Delhi government and the city’s municipal agencies. But in the recent past, especially the past eight years, the three have rarely been on the same page. During this period, the city has seen several strikes by sanitation workers over unpaid dues. At the height of the pandemic, the Delhi High Court had to step in at the behest of municipal hospital doctors who had not received salaries. Municipal school teachers have also required the Court’s intervention to get their salaries released. The BJP councillors blamed Delhi’s AAP government for not releasing funds to local bodies while the latter alleged that the financial problems of Delhi’s civic bodies was the Centre’s doing. The MCD elections were, in fact, put off for more than six months because three civic bodies were merged — with the stated purpose of improving fund management. It’s high time that better sense prevails amongst the different stakeholders and the newly constituted corporation gets to work.

