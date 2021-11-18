Problem in the air

The measures announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday to curb the deteriorating air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) evoke a sense of déjà vu. The commission has given directions to close all educational institutions till further notice, ban all construction work, and work from home for 50 per cent government staff till November 21. Such adhocism was the stock-in-trade of the CAQM’s predecessor, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, in the past five years. The new agency, instituted by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act in August — it was earlier notified by two ordinances in October last year and April 2021 — is mandated to frame a “holistic approach” to the NCR’s perennial problem. It took a rap from the Supreme Court for it to initiate emergency measures. But it’s clear that cleaning the NCR’s air will require a far greater sense of purpose and political will.

Air pollution in the capital and its vicinity points to a complex interplay of lifestyle choices of the region’s residents — particulate matter from tailpipes of the large fleet of personal vehicles combines with agricultural practices in the neighbourhood, industrial and construction activities and wind speeds. In the past, the problem got compounded because the Central Pollution Control Board, EPCA, transport departments and state-level pollution management agencies would work in silos, and often at cross-purposes. Delhi, Haryana and Punjab were at constant loggerheads on the issue of stubble burning. The CAQM was envisaged as a corrective to this state of affairs. But the new agency does not seem to have improved matters. Instead, another avoidable controversy on the contribution of farm fires to the NCR’s smog has been stoked as a result of the government citing figures in the apex court that are at odds with its own data.

It is telling that on October 18, Delhi’s residents had a “good air” day after more than a year. According to official data, the city has recorded less than 20 good air days (AQI less than 51) since 2015. While the spell of “severe” air lasts a few weeks after Diwali, people in the NCR continue to breathe “poor” or “very poor” air almost all winter. Cleaning this baseline pollution will require technological interventions, investments in public transport — especially in the DTC’s ageing fleet — as well as motivating people to make behavioural changes. The CAQM would do well to coordinate such efforts, and not rely solely on emergency measures.