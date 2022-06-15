Force of change

The changes in the recruitment policy of non-officer personnel to the armed forces are a radical shift for an institution whose employment traditions have remained static for decades. Under the Ministry of Defence’s new “Agnipath” scheme, the government hopes to create a younger profile for the three services – the average age of the soldiery is estimated to fall from 32 to 26 years. The Agniveer, as these recruits will be called, will be hired on contract at the minimum age of 17.5 years, and will serve for four years, including a six-month training period. At the end of this four-year period, they will be let go of, with a lump sum package, and the assurance of a bank loan to set them up in an alternative career, with only 25 per cent of every batch rehired to serve for a longer period of 15 years. To be sure, this will lead to a much leaner military, and will mean an enormous saving in pensions and other lifelong benefits, on which a huge chunk of the defence budget is being spent. This was, arguably, one of the biggest drivers for the new policy. The recruitment will be All India All Class (AIAC) — that is, it will not be restricted by ethnicity or caste. The regiments, introduced by the British colonisers as an organisational measure, are being thrown open to all new recruits, irrespective of their state, mother tongue, or caste. The government hopes to hire 46,000 “agniveer” this year, though with the age limits, the recruitment may not include those who have been waiting for the hiring freeze since 2020 to end. More than a lakh vacancies have built up in the Indian Army alone over the last two years, but under the new policy, not all may be filled.