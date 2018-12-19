December 8, 1978, Forty Years Ago

Janata vs Indira

Janata members are in no mood to show leniency to Mrs Indira Gandhi for committing breach of the privilege of the Lok Sabha. This was brought out during the incomplete debate, which lasted more than three hours, on a motion moved by Morarji Desai. The House was still in the first stage of discussion when it rose for the day. It is debating whether to take up for consideration the report of the Privileges Committee. Desai is expected to make a speech on December 9, when he moves the substantive motion in which he says: “The House further authorises the Honourable Speaker to take steps to ensure the presence in this House of Mrs Indira Nehru Gandhi in her seat, Mr R K Dhawan and Mr D Sen before the bar of the House.”

Dissidents’ view

Chandra Shekhar and Nanaji Deshmukh are to meet Morarji Desai tomorrow morning to resolve the crisis in the Janata Party. The two have been deputed by the dissident ministers who met at Chandra Shekhar’s residence. They will place before the prime minister the viewpoint of the dissident ministers who want the party to improve its image without impairing party unity. It appears that George Fernandes, whose resignation from the Cabinet is still pending, has been persuaded to go to Tripoli to head the Indian team at a meeting of the Indo-Libyan Joint Commission. However, the dissident ministers have not been able to bring round Charan Singh — he is writing to the Speaker to fix a day for the statement which he wants to make in the Lok Sabha to explain why he left the government.

Sino-Soviet split

China has advised some NATO governments that it intends to end the 30-year Sino-Soviet treaty of friendship, alliance and mutual assistance. Diplomats attending NATO’s council of foreign ministers, who reported, said Peking was preparing formally to tell the Soviet Union of its decision by February.