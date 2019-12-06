December 6, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Cong-Lok Dal Split

December 6, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Munir Ahmed Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, said in Delhi that his country would not acquire or produce nuclear weapons, the newspaper reported. December 6, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Munir Ahmed Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, said in Delhi that his country would not acquire or produce nuclear weapons, the newspaper reported.

Cong-Lok Dal Split

The uneasy alliance between the Congress and the Lok Dal virtually came apart following breakdown of negotiations over seat adjustments in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress is now going to the polls on its own manifesto andhas set up candidates against the Lok Dal in UP, and, possibly in some other states. Despite this serious development in the strained relations between the two parties, the caretaker coalition government would not be disturbed.

Prez Rule in Assam

President’s rule in Assam appears imminent in view of the state government’s failure to persuade the agitating youth to call off their satyagraha movement for postponement of forthcoming elections on the one hand, and to provide adequate protection to intending candidates to file their nomination papers for the third day on the other hand. The desirability of bringing Assam under President’s rule was considered at a high-level conference between the governor of north-eastern states, L P Singh, and the officer on special duty in the Union Home Ministry, K M L Chabra. Chabra is understood to have informed the governor about the failure of efforts by the state government to persuade the agitating youth in Assam to call off their satyagraha movement.

Pak N-policy

Munir Ahmed Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, said in Delhi that his country would not acquire or produce nuclear weapons. He was speaking at the afternoon session of the 23rd IAEA general conference. He called upon India to enter into an agreement to make South Asia a nuclear-free zone. He said in view of India’s repeated assurances to pursue a peaceful nuclear policy, even though it has exploded a nuclear device, such an agreement would be a logical choice for both countries. The Pakistani delegate said his country has expressed the need for such an agreement at the UN general assembly and other forums.

