December 4, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Waldheim Withdraws

Waldheim Withdraws

UN Secretary General Kurt Waldheim withdrew his candidacy for a third term in office. In a letter to the president of the Security Council Olara Utunnu, Waldheim asked him not to include his name in the further ballots the Council may decide on the next nominee for the post. Waldheim said in the letter that his decision was motivated by the desire to facilitate the Security Council’s task. The letter came after several ballots to choose between him, and Salim Ahmed Salim resulted in a stalemate. Waldheim obtained the majority support required from the 15-nation security council, but his candidature was vetoed by China.

Advantage Cong (I)

The political battle in Assam has swung in favour of the Congress (I). But whether the party is able to form a new government or not will depend to an extent on whether its high command is able to replace Anwara Taimur with a more acceptable leader. After the series of bunglings earlier in the year, which led to the fall of the Taimur government, the party has, for once, played its cards astutely. It announced attempts to form a new government only to spur the Opposition into playing its hand. The Opposition formed a shaky alliance which could not stay united long enough to form a government.

India-Indonesia Talks

India and Indonesia expressed concern on Thursday over the recent developments in the region and called for greater and meaningful consultations among the countries of the area for ensuring tranquility and balanced growth. This concern was expressed during President Sanjiva Reddy’s visit to Jakarta. President Soeharto spoke of the attempts by some countries to deviate from the goal of non-alignment.