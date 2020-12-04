December 4, 1980, Forty Years Ago: UP riots enquiry

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on December 4, 1980.

The Home Minister Zail Singh today hinted that the army or central police forces like the BSF and CRPF would, in future, be rushed to all places where communal riots broke out. This was a suggestion made by some members who alleged that most of the communal carnage is usually over by the time the central forces step in. The minister was replying to a seven-hour discussion on the recent communal riots in Delhi. Singh said that he will ask UP Chief Minister V P Singh to designate a sitting high court judge to conduct an enquiry. He denied the PM had ever alleged a foreign hand behind the riots.

Bihar probe stalled

The seven-member committee appointed to probe reports of blinding of undertrials by police officials has decided to postpone commencement of its work. The committee, which was to begin work from December 4, took this decision on the basis of advice of the legal adviser of the government, and the advocate-general of Bihar.

Power for cane

The UP Chief Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh has announced that there will be no power cuts on sugar mills that work round the clock to crush sugarcane. This was a spot decision taken by the CM in response to demands made by canegrowers of Meerut to a delegation of MPs and MLAs. He also said the government is committed to increasing power supply from six to 10 hours.

No raw deal

The building housing the offices of the Research and Analysis Wing in Delhi, the top secret organisation of the country, is reported to be among the most expensive in the country. Built at a cost of Rs 13 crore, it is lavishly furnished and has sophisticated gadgets, many of them imported.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.