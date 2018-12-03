December 3, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Revolt In Janata

Revolt In Janata

A revolt is brewing in the Janata Party over the “functioning” of Morarji Desai and his “reluctance” to consider measures to improve the image and performance of the government. George Fernandes has submitted his resignation and two other ministers, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Biju Patnaik, are on the verge of doing so. Four more ministers, Madhu Dandvate, L K Advani, Mohan Dharia and Kaushik, are likely to follow. Chandra Shekhar, the Janata president, is backing the revolt. At present the revolt is aimed at “improving” the government’s performance but it can turn into a move for the removal of the PM if he does not agree to the steps the dissident ministers have indicated. The first step is the return of Charan Singh to the government with the rank of deputy prime minister. The other is to shift Jagjivan Ram from defence to home.

Sena’s Free Eating

The Shiv Sena launched its free-eating movement in Pune with 10 gsainiks eating out in a city restaurant without paying the bill. For the manager of Bombay Vihar Restaurant, it was a group of well-behaved young men who politely ordered a few dishes and observed all the manner’s during the meal. When the bill was presented, they broke into slogans like gShiv Sena sindabadh, hurled the bill at the manager’s face and walked away. The launched this protest against hoteliersf refusal to lower dish rates despite fall in the prices of ingredients.

Riots And CMs

Union minister H N Bahuguna said it is his personal opinion that in the future a chief minister should be sacked immediately when a communal riot was repeated in his state. At the conference of the Muslim Janata Forum in Bombay, he said in the first instance wherever there was a communal riot, the responsible officials should be suspended. If the incident recurred the CM be removed, he said.