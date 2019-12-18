December 18, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Politics And Muslims

Acharya J B Kripalani has in a statement urged the Muslims to rely on the goodwill of the Hindu community instead of relying on selfish politicians. Acharya J B Kripalani has in a statement urged the Muslims to rely on the goodwill of the Hindu community instead of relying on selfish politicians.

Acharya J B Kripalani has in a statement urged the Muslims to rely on the goodwill of the Hindu community instead of relying on selfish politicians. The veteran Gandhian said in a statement released in Delhi today that “there is a reciprocity of relations. It must be understood that neither the average individual nor communities are cast in the heroic mould that they can turn the left cheek when their right has received a blow.” The acharya said it would be in the best interest of the Muslim community in India for it to fraternise with the majority community, and not to negotiate for securing advantages for itself from political parties, in the form of seats for the mid-term election to the Lok Sabha or for reservation of posts in the services.

Bangla Border Issues

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi said that an early ratification by India of the Land Boundary Agreement, 1974, will pave the way for final resolution of the border problems between the two countries. The release said ‘‘firm and unequivocal commitment of Bangladesh to implement the 1974 Land Boundary Agreement is reflected in its decision to proceed with the demarcation of the disputed areas along the borders even without ratification by India.” The statement expressed surprise at reports that Bangladesh is “going-back” on the 1974 border agreement.

Sugar Price Control

With the re-introduction of the dual pricing system, the Centre brought sugar under price, distribution and movement control. This will enable government agencies to sell sugar to consumers at a uniform price of Rs 2.85 per kg all over the country through fair price shops, official sources said. Under the dual pricing system as it existed before August 16, 1978, the mills have to sell 65 per cent of the output as levy sugar through official agencies at a fixed price. Thirty-five per cent is sold in the free market.

