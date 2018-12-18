December 18, 1978, Forty Years Ago

Split Janata: Charan

Charan Singh fired a fresh salvo by calling for coalition governments at the Centre and in the states ruled by the Janata Party. The former home minister’s suggestion, which indicates the deepening crisis in the ruling party, in effect means that all the constituent units of the party should be revived and they should agree to form coalition governments. Singh’s proposal has come just two days before he is to make his promised statement in Parliament to explain why he parted company with the Morarji Desai government and a week before his supporters are to organise a kisan rally in Delhi. It is certain that other constituent units — such as the Jana Sangh, Congress O, the Socialists and the Congress for Democracy — will not accept his proposal to undo the Janata Party.

Party Chief Quiet

Janata Party chief Chandra Shekhar declined to comment on Charan Singh’s statement recommending converting the Janata Party into a federal party and converting its governments into coalitions. He said he would speak on the matter the next day.

US-Israel Tension

The US-Israel rift deepened with the passing of the deadline for signing an Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty, with each side blaming the other for their failure. In what looked like the start of a campaign for US public opinion, Israel authorised a senior official to explain in detail to foreign correspondents the four last-minute changes in the draft treaty demanded by Egypt and supported by the US. The Secretary of State, Cyrus Vance, brought the proposals to Israel, but met a flat refusal to consider the Egyptian ideas. Prime Minister Menachem Begin accused Washington of taking “a one-sided attitude”. A senior US Official, later charged that Israel was “misleading the world” by asserting its readiness to sign the US-authored compromise draft of November 11 without amendments.