December 17, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Poland crackdown

Violent clashes between workers and strike-breaking military authorities were reported from Poland but Warsaw Radio insisted the country was calm and generally hard at work. The military government said union leader Lech Walesa was broken and weeping. The French Premier, Pierre Mauroy, has been told by diplomatic sources there have been 45,000 arrests in Poland and nine people killed in incidents since the military take-over, a French union leader said. Reports reaching Western diplomats in Bonn said water cannon and baton charges were used against supporters of the Solidarity free trade union by army authorities administering the martial law imposed on Sunday. The diplomats said troops and police were brought in to break strikes in Warsaw, Katowice and Gdansk.

200 suspended

The crippling strike by Bihar non-gazetted employees entered the sixth day with no sign of any settlement. While various employees’ associations are sticking to their demand of the implementation of the pay revision commission recommendations, Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra announced that 200 officers who had joined the strike had been suspended. These officers had been recently promoted to the gazetted cadre.

Vajpayee vs Swamy

The Lok Sabha witnessed a tense situation during Zero Hour when Subramaniam Swamy (Janata ) challenged BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee to establish the charge that he (Swamy) was a CIA agent. Trembling with anger, Swamy told the House that he wanted Vajpayee to come out with the facts if he had the guts to do so. The issue came up in th e House last week when K K Tiwari (Congress-I) brought out the sharp differences between Swamy and Vajpayee by referring to an interview given by the latter to Probe.