December 13, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Split Looms

Charan Singh and his BLD followers have decided to boycott organisational elections of the Janata Party. The decision, which will push the Janata Party towards a fresh crisis, perhaps a split eventually, was taken at a meeting held at Singh’s house. Three chief ministers — Devi Lai, Karpoori Thakur and Ram Naresh Yadav and several pro-Charan Singh MPs and MLAs were present at the meeting. At the meeting, Raj Narain and Mani Ram Bagri are reported to have stressed that there is no alternative left for the BLD but to walk out of the Janata Party, but it seems that others, including Devi Lal, reportedly suggested that for the time being boycotting the party elections should alone be resorted to and further developments watched.

Indira’s Privillege

Advertising

What fate waits Indira Gandhi, who is accused of committing breach of privilege of the Lok Sabha? The question remained unanswered after the House had debated the issue for three days. Though the thinking on the type of treatment to be given to her has not crystallised, one thing appeared clear. The pressure on her to offer an unqualified apology has increased despite the defence put up by her partymen. Mrs Gandhi was present in the House during the post-lunch session.

Golda Meir

Golda Meir, the iron-willed grand-mother who led Israel in peace and war, was buried in a plain pine coffin on a Jerusalem hilltop reserved as the final resting place for the most illustrious leaders of the state. Pouring rain deepened the gloom Israelis felt as the state funeral was carried out, first in the Chagall Hall of the Knesset, Israel’s Parliament, then on the burial ground of Mount Herd, over-looking the Judean Hills. Meir’s son, Menachem, chanted the traditional Jewish prayer far the dead as the Israeli flag was removed and the coffin was lowered into the ground.