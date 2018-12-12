December 12, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Congress Reunion

In a bid to unite the two Congresses, Mrs Gandhi is inclined to offer the office of president to Swaran Singh, now heading the rival Congress. Another card up her sleeve is to make Y B Chavan leader of opposition in place of C M Stephen, a nominee of her Congress. The two persons who have worked hard to bring round Mrs Gandhi are Kamalapati Tripathi and Devraj Urs, who said that unity between the two Congresses would materialise.

Birth Of Venus

Information from earth’s latest encounter with Venus may force a complete revision of theories about how the solar system formed. “It certainly is back to the drawing boards,” said Thomas Donahue, who designed the 30 experiments carried out in the Venusian atmosphere. The surprises came as scores of scientists at the Ames Research Centre checked information relayed from five separate spacecraft during their descent to the planet’s torrid surface, as well as from the one which remained in orbit. “It is a totally unexpected result,” said Michael McElroy, a Harvard University physicist.The scientists found that the Venusian atmosphere appears to argon-36 gas in proportion as much as 100 times greater than on Earth or Mars. The findings are important because that type of argon cannot be created after a planet’s formation, and if Venus was formed in the same way as Earth and Mars, it probably would have about the same concentration.

Iran Protests

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, chanting “down with the Shah” took to the streets of Teheran, while protesters tore down statues of the monarch in at least four provincial cities. The Teheran marchers demanded a new Islamic government under their spiritual leader, Ayatullah Ruhollah Khomaini, and vowed “the campaign will continue until victory is won”.