December 11, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Brezhnev’s Doctrine

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on December 11, 1980.

The Soviet President Leonid Brezhnev has proposed a five point doctrine of peace and security for the countries of the Persian Gulf. The doctrine calls for five mutual obligations. Not to set up military bases in the Persian Gulf area and adjacent islands and not to deploy nuclear or any other weapons of mass destruction there. Not to use or threaten to use force against the countries of the region and not to interfere in their internal affairs. To respect the status of non-alignment of the countries of the Persian Gulf and not to draw them into military groupings. To respect the sovereign rights of the states of the area to their natural resources. Not to raise any threat or pose any obstacle to normal trade exchanges and the use of sealines for commerce by these countries.

Farmers March

The farmers’ long march led by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar has entered the Vidarbha region of the state, a traditional Congress I stronghold, on its way to Nagpur. The farmers were near Malkapur in Budhana district. Some more farmers joined the precession which was given a warm send-off from Jalgaon district. They were given a rousing reception in areas considered a Congress I stronghold. Pawar had claimed that even Congress supporters were coming forward to greet the farmers.

Uproar in lok sabha

The nominated member Frank Anthony caused the Opposition in Lok Sabha to raise a howl of protests by suggesting that former Prime Minister Morarji Desai be put in preventive detention because of his statement that the Soviet Union had asked him to launch an attack on Pakistan. His defamatory description of Desai was expunged from the records of the house by the Chairman. Anthony also said that 1,000 constituents of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s constituency, New Delhi, be arrested if the government wants to bring down prices. Vajpayee protested, saying that majority of his constituents were central government employees.

