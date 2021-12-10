December 10, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Flyover collapse

A huge chunk of the flyover under construction near Sewa Nagar for the Asian Games in Delhi crashed, injuring at least 17 labourers. Four have been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The rest were given first-aid and discharged. This is the second incident in an Asian Games project site in two days. A labourer was killed on December 7 when a mound of earth fell on him. The workers were too dazed to give a coherent account of what happened to them. The fire brigade and other rescue officials took time to reach the spot. In the meantime, the residents pulled the injured workers from the debris.

Desai Shekhar rift

Sharp differences between Morarji Desai and Chandra Shekhar over Opposition unity may force a confrontation at the Janata Party’s national council meeting. Chandra Shekar is determined to move a resolution at the meeting on Opposition unity. Desai has been a strong opponent of the merger of the Janata Party’s erstwhile components. Chandra Shekar has threatened to quit as president if the unity resolution is not endorsed.

Indo-China talks

The stage is set for a resumed dialogue between China and India on tackling the full range of bilateral issues, including the boundary question. China has expressed that the talks between the Indian side led by foreign secretary Eric Gonsalves and the Chinese Vice-foreign minister Han Nianlong will proceed smoothly.

England crawl

England squandered two advantages — batting first after winning the toss and a handsome start by Graham Gooch and Geofrey Boycott — in the Bangalore test. At close of play, the English team had crawled to 181 for four wickets.