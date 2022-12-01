December 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Gujarat rebels quit

The Gujarat dissidents, comprising five MPs, 10 MLAs and several of the rank and file, quit the Congress (I) to uphold their “dignity and self-respect’’. Announcing their decision after the failure of talks with central leaders, veteran Gujarat leaders, Ratubhai Adani and Mahipatrai Mehta said that a state-level conference of the dissidents will chalk out their course of action. However, they made it clear that they had no plans to join any other party.

Palestine is Key

India and Egypt agreed that Palestinian problem was central to the Arab-Israel dispute and called for an urgent solution of the West Asian crisis. Speaking at a banquet in honour of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, President Zail Singh warned if the Arab-Israel dispute was not solved with utmost urgency, there would always be the risk of escalation of the conflict.

New SGPC President

Gurcharan Singh Tohra, a Rajya Sabha member and a senior Akali Dal leader, was unanimously declared elected president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at the general body meeting in the Teja Singh Samundri hall. Tohra, who had courted arrest in New Delhi on November 21, has been elected president for the 12th year in succession.

Gandhi in Theatres

Gandhi’s dream of a better India free from social injustice may not have found its cent per cent realisation but Richard Attenborough’s certainly has. His dream of making a movie on Mahatma Gandhi has at last been realised in the shape of a veritable cinematic monument — the $ 22 million epic — Gandhi , which was previewed at a special show at Chanakya cinema.