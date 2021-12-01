December 1, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Assam Blockade

Assam blockade

One person was killed when police opened fire to disperse a violent crowd of pickets, who attacked a convoy of trucks Vellowguri, near Nowgong town on Monday afternoon, an official spokesperson said. Police fired two rounds to disperse the crowd which attempted to stall road traffic in response to a call by the AASU and the AAGSP as part of their resumed agitation on the foreigners issue. Police also fired at a crowd at Besaria near Tezpur but nobody was injured. Curfew has been imposed on both towns. A wooden bridge between Neamatighat and Jorhat in Sibsagar district was set on fire by miscreants. An attempt was also made to burn another bridge near Mangaldol, a subdivisional town, in Darrang district.

KPCC in turmoil

The Congress (S) in Kerala is now certain to defy the party working committee and to split with the high command. While senior leaders of the party in the state maintained an “eloquent silence” over the working committee’s rejection of the KPCC (S) move for an alliance withe Congress (I), the rank and file are already restive, and several middle-level leaders, including those of the youth and student wings, have raised the banner of revolt. The state leadership is reportedly convinced that the working committee has succumbed to outside pressure and that decision was the result of a “plot hatched in Bombay”.

OPEC bank

OPEC is seriously considering setting up a bank for a large scale investment and aid programme in third world countries. The idea of such a venture has been mooted by Algeria and Venezuela. A final decision is expected to be taken at the next meeting of the heads of state of OPEC countries. The date and venue for the proposed summit is expected to be fixed at the OPEC oil ministers’ meeting scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi next month.