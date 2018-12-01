December 1, 1978, Forty Years Ago: PM on nukes

Prime Minister Morarji Desai made it clear in the Rajya Sabha that India would accept the safeguards against nuclear non-proliferation to be evolved by the joint committee of scientists of India, the US and other countries only if these safeguards were “applicable to all”. D P Chattopadhyaya (Congress) sharply criticised the government for its “systematic backsliding” on the country’s nuclear policy. He felt that by agreeing to the inspection of India’s nuclear installations, the government had made a departure from the country’s earlier nuclear policy. Desai said the nuclear policy the government was following had been the country’s policy right from Jawaharlal Nehru. The policy was “we will not have anything to do with nuclear weapons and that we will develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes”, he said.

Emergency Document

The proclamation of Emergency signed by the President on June 25, 1975, is missing. The photostat copies are available but not the original document. According to the Shah Commission secretary, Rajgopalan, the commission worked on the basis of the photostat copy from the home ministry.

Bihar Minister

Bihar Minister of State for Transport Manjay Lal, who was attacked allegedly by supporters of the Congress Bachwara when he was returning from Samastipur to Patna, has lost one of his eyes.

Lee Kuan Yew’s Visit

The arrival on December 13 of Singapore prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew, will provide New Delhi with a chance to understand the latest thinking in South East Asia after the recent swing through the region by China’s vice-chairman, Deng Xiao Ping, Vietnam’s prime minister, Pham Van Dong, and the reverberations being felt in the area following the Sino-Japanese treaty. India’s bilateral relations with Singapore are also on the agenda.