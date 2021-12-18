December 18, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Rao on China

External Affairs Minister P V Narasimha Rao informed Parliament that “although fairly wide differences” persisted between India and China on the border question, there was hope of a better understanding on each other’s positions. Making a statement on the official-level talks between the two countries last week, Rao said it was a positive step. Rao reiterated that it was the desire of the government to normalise relations fully with China. “This is only possible when we bring about a complete resolution of our problems as well as a stable relationship in all fields.” Rao also explained India’s position on the Polish crisis and the annexation of the Golan Heights by Israel. The Polish government-Solidarity confrontation leading to the clamping of martial law in that country was described as “primarily the concern of its government and people”.

Communists meet The communist leaders of eastern Europe will reportedly gather in the Soviet capital this week for an informal summit conference that will include talks on Poland. The Polish leader, Gener Wojciech Jaruzelski was considered a likely absentee, but all other communist chiefs were expected. Soviet President Leonid Brezhnev’s 75th birthday on Saturday, already being celebrated as a major event with flowery tributes filling the pages of the Soviet press, is the main reason for the other party leaders’ visits. But with the world’s attention focussed on Poland, analysts said it was impossible that the communist elite could pass up a chance to discuss their options in that nation. Bihar strike While the Bihar government is talking in terms of disciplinary action against the six lakh striking non-gazetted employees and teachers, the associations declared they would not be “cowed down by the provocative steps”.