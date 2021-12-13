December 13, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Janata resolution

The Janata Party president Chandra Shekhar succeeded in securing an unanimous mandate of the party’s national executive to bring about unity of the non-Communist Opposition parties. After a lengthy discussion, the national executive agreed on a unity resolution which will come up before the national council. Morarji Desai, who did not attend the session, gave his consent to the resolution which will come up before the national council now. The resolution expressed concern over the growing crisis in the economy, the alarming scaled of corruption and the worsening law and order situation and stressed the urgent need to forge national unity.

Disciplined knock

Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikanth and Dilip Vengsarkar ensured that the second cricket test would end up in a draw. A disciplined unbeaten 71 by Gavaskar, a devil may care 65 by Srikanth and a laborious unbeaten 45 by Vengsarkar has ensured a robust response by India.

Indira on communists

The Prime Minister Indira Gandhi deprecated the law and order situation in West Bengal, where political murders were increasing. Mrs Gandhi made the critical reference at a public gathering in Bolpur. The Prime Minister said she was surprised to learn that 30 per cent of the names on the state electoral rolls are “fictitious”. She said, “I do not intend to dislodge the ruling front and I do not mind if the Marxists come to power again through free elections. If the communists really believed in socialism as they say they do, they would not have supported the Janata Party’s economic policies.

Fernandes cries foul

Lok Dal MP, George Fernandes alleged that a concerted attempt to assassinate him was made by supporters of the Congress (I) and the UP government. In a letter to the Lok Sabha speaker, Balram Jakhar, he said that the attempt on his life was made in Meerut.