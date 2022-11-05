Day after the attack on Imran Khan

Shot at while leading a rally of supporters in a “long march” from Lahore to Islamabad, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan narrowly escaped an attempt on his life on November 3. One person who overpowered the assailant on the spot was killed. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader, who took a bullet in his leg, was among the seven injured, but he has announced that the march to the capital will continue. Pakistan has a grim history of assassinations, and an even worse record of failure to track down those behind these acts. The likelihood that investigators will establish the truth behind the attack on Khan is, therefore, dim. This can only add to the welter of already existing conspiracy theories, fuelled in no small part by the Army’s and the ISI’s role in Pakistan’s politics, their shadowy deals with the political class, judiciary, religious extremists and terrorist groups. This is the political culture that Khan has successfully exploited, both by being part of it and by attacking it at his convenience, and turned into a tidal wave of support for his movement for “haqeeqi azaadi” or real freedom. It is tempting to think of this as an unprecedented civilian moment in Pakistan. But Khan is not out to repair the civilian-military imbalance for democracy’s sake. He is furious with the Army chief and the ISI for staying “neutral” and not helping him remain in power. His aim, and the reason for this “long march”, is to disrupt the status quo, force an early election and return to power, and to compel the Army and ISI to be supportive of his ambitions, which includes the appointment of a supportive Army chief after the incumbent, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, steps down this month end when he is due to retire.