Day after the attack on Imran Khan

Shot at while leading a rally of supporters in a “long march” from Lahore to Islamabad, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan narrowly escaped an attempt on his life on November 3. One person who overpowered the assailant on the spot was killed. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader, who took a bullet in his leg, was among the seven injured, but he has announced that the march to the capital will continue. Pakistan has a grim history of assassinations, and an even worse record of failure to track down those behind these acts. The likelihood that investigators will establish the truth behind the attack on Khan is, therefore, dim. This can only add to the welter of already existing conspiracy theories, fuelled in no small part by the Army’s and the ISI’s role in Pakistan’s politics, their shadowy deals with the political class, judiciary, religious extremists and terrorist groups. This is the political culture that Khan has successfully exploited, both by being part of it and by attacking it at his convenience, and turned into a tidal wave of support for his movement for “haqeeqi azaadi” or real freedom. It is tempting to think of this as an unprecedented civilian moment in Pakistan. But Khan is not out to repair the civilian-military imbalance for democracy’s sake. He is furious with the Army chief and the ISI for staying “neutral” and not helping him remain in power. His aim, and the reason for this “long march”, is to disrupt the status quo, force an early election and return to power, and to compel the Army and ISI to be supportive of his ambitions, which includes the appointment of a supportive Army chief after the incumbent, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, steps down this month end when he is due to retire.
The Pakistan Army has not been cornered in this manner by a civilian politician since Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Its responses, such as the press conference by the head of the ISI — a historic first for an organisation that thinks of itself as above questions — have given away its vulnerability. Ironically, however, the politicians, including Imran Khan, are waiting for the Army to intervene to resolve a conflict that now seems intractable. But even if the Army intervenes, there is no guarantee of a negotiated ending to this stand-off. With Khan poised to return if elections are held, it seems the Army’s effort will be to ensure that its next move secures its own interests. On previous occasions when the Army has felt its power and supremacy undermined, it has responded in ways that have shifted the scales firmly back to the military.
The constant churn in India’s western neighbour is destabilising for the region. In the absence of any diplomatic engagement, the rather fragile relations between India and Pakistan are being held up only by means of an unwritten ceasefire that began in 2003, and was salvaged from near breakdown last year. Both the Indian and Pakistan armies must ensure that Pakistan’s political troubles do not impact that achievement, which has kept the peace along the Line of Control for 21 months.