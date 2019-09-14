Dark knight

Sir Geoffrey Boycott. Even before he was conferred the knighthood this week, amid swirling controversy, it was easy to imagine ‘sir’ prefixed to his name. For, the legendary batsman-turned-commentator has always walked with a knightly strut — convinced in his convictions, narcissistic in his opinions, brutal in critiquing, generous in praising, inviting adulation and scorn in equal measure, an extremist who has never walked the middle path. Like his contemporary and Lancashire rival David Lloyd once remarked, “Either he loves you, or hates you. Nothing in between. No half measures.” That’s how his countrymen and the cricket fraternity see him too.

Advertising

Ever the divisive figure — from the spring of his playing days to the autumnal retired life — he has never shirked controversies. Like the latest that pertains to his knighthood. Some reckon the recognition arrived nearly three decades late. An obdurate batsman with otherworldly limits of patience and courage, who famously came out of retirement at the age of 40 and showed his younger peers how to score runs against Dennis Lillee and Co, he undisputedly belongs to England’s batting royalty. His commentary was vivid and full of life, even if his prejudices and self-absorption often surfaced. The Yorkshire twang was endearing, and some of his unique pronunciations linger on, like “Sosheen Tendulkar” or “Prince of Kolkutta”. Or his “shtick of rhubarb”, “wielded by his granny”.

His sporting achievements make him a deserving knighthood candidate. But some of his avidly-catalogued off-field conduct less so. Boycott was fined £5,000 and given a three-month suspended sentence in 1998 after being convicted of beating his then-girlfriend in a hotel in France. Typically, Boycott shrugs off the outrage and protests at his knighthood: “I don’t give a toss about it. In this moment, as in all others, Boycott is at the centre of the storm.