The 23rd party congress of the CPM, the largest parliamentary communist force in the country, is taking place in Kannur at a critical juncture for the party. Its footprint has shrunk largely to Kerala, where it won an unprecedented second consecutive term in office in 2021 — more than half of the party members hail from that state. Elsewhere, the party’s presence in the Lok Sabha is now reduced to just three MPs, down from 43 in 2004. Its membership has fallen steeply in West Bengal and Tripura, where it held office until 2011 and 2018 respectively. Its traditional support base — peasants and the organised working class — has diminished and lost the ability to influence political discourse. This is a far cry from 2004, when the party wielded immense clout over the UPA government: The BJP, the main national opposition then, has since won office at the Centre and runs governments in over a dozen states, and the AAP is seen as the new rising force.

Against this backdrop, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury’s call for “all left, secular and democratic forces to come together in order to isolate and defeat the BJP” may sound ambitious. Historically, the CPM has had a major influence in shaping Opposition politics in the country since the late 1980s. Though the party did not join the National Front, United Front and UPA governments, leaders such as Harkishen Singh Surjeet and Jyoti Basu influenced their politics and policies. On Wednesday, Yechury outlined the party line, saying that, “in order to defeat the BJP, the broadest possible front of all secular forces must be forged against Hindutva communalism”, and hinting that the principal contradiction for the CPM in national politics is the rise of Hindutva. However, this may not square with the view of the powerful Kerala unit, which perceives the Congress to be its main adversary. Relations between the CPM and the Congress in Kerala have deteriorated. However, considering the present state of national politics, the tactical line the party congress may arrive at on allies and alliances may be only of academic interest.

The bigger task for the CPM congress is to explore ideas to arrest its slide outside Kerala. The Nava Kerala governance model projected by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is important in this context. Its showpiece project, a semi-high speed railway, has been criticised by many within the Left as a vanity project. The central leadership is yet to back it unconditionally. An important question will also be whether or not the congress will endorse a third term for Yechury as general secretary.