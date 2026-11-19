In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has sought to address the institutional and administrative failures impeding the Yamuna’s rejuvenation. It has held all states and Union Territories (UTs) in the Yamuna basin accountable for the river’s health. The Court’s insistence on viewing the Yamuna as a single ecological system should end the fragmented approach that has plagued India’s river restoration projects. The SC has called for greater coordination among the states and UTs that share the river and made the administration of each answerable for the decline in the Yamuna’s water quality within its jurisdiction. The Central Pollution Control Board has been tasked with devising a liability framework under which polluters and negligent officials can be penalised. These measures could bring transparency to river governance.

The SC has rightly questioned the reliance on sewage treatment plants (STPs) as the principal instrument for checking river pollution. The problem is not merely the inadequate treatment capacity of these plants but also their poor utilisation and management. Delhi’s 37 STPs consistently fail to meet prescribed discharge standards. Treated wastewater often flows into drains carrying untreated sewage. The priority must shift from adding treatment capacity to making existing plants work efficiently, reusing treated water, and bringing unsewered areas into an effective water cleansing and waste-disposal system.